Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Good Times, Good Food Once Again at Teresa Caffe, As Customers Hurry Back to this Longtime Favorite

towntopics.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEST OF TIME: “We really specialize in hospitality. We want people to feel better when they come in, and especially now, enjoy being out together again. We look forward to welcoming everyone. We love working with our staff and serving our guests. It’s the people — the Momos love people!” Shown from left in the recently reopened and longtime favorite Teresa Caffe are the Momos: Carlo (co-owner), Alessandra, Gianni, and Raoul (co-owner). Above is an enlarged photo of a young Teresa — Carlo and Raoul’s mother and the inspiration for the restaurant.

www.towntopics.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Restaurants
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
Princeton, NJ
Lifestyle
Princeton, NJ
Food & Drinks
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Trenton, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Columba
Person
Sophia Loren
Person
Reginald Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Fresh Food#Food Drink#Good Times#Momos#Italian#The Momo Restaurant Group#Momo Bread Company#Red Bank#The Bread Company#Dowling Studios#Homemade Pasta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy