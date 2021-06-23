Hot and Dry - Again

I was in Las Vegas earlier this month. We met relatives from Florida for a long weekend. It was their first time to Vegas so we enjoyed the visit together as tourists. One of the first things we did was visit the famous “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign. My theory is that it always helps to take pictures by signs as a memory aid. When I become old(er), I’ll be able to look at pictures and perhaps have a chance of remembering where I was when I was still brave enough to wear shorts and odd tee shirts.