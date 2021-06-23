Cancel
Enid, OK

JANET CHAVEZ

Tulsa World
 15 days ago

Janet Lucille Chavez A Celebration of Life for Janet Lucille Chavez, age 77, of Enid, OK, is 2:00 pm, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in the Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Steve Williams officiating. Following the service, the family will remain in the chapel to receive friends until 4:00 pm. Services are under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home. Janet was born in Enid, OK on July 31, 1943, the daughter of James E. and Rozella (Holt) Dutton, and passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Garland Road Nursing Home in Enid, OK. Janet is survived by her four children: Michelle and Mike Phillippe; Richard Curtis Chavez; Brian and Missy Chavez and Melissa and Mike Pierce. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Letitia Sue Dutton, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janet is preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Rozella Dutton; husband, Richard R. Chavez; sister, Billie Mae Mootz and brother, Jerry Dutton. Memorials in Janet's name may be made to Complete Home Health Hospice or American Cancer Society, with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home serving as custodian of the funds. Condolences may be made and services viewed online at www.ladusauevans.com.

tulsaworld.com
