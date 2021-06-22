Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

These 3 Common Pantry Ingredients Will Turn Any Carb into Instant Healthy Meals

By Stacey Ballis
Allrecipes.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you have time to plan out a dinner, often the place you begin is the protein - the piece of meat or poultry or fish that will be the centerpiece - and then you build the rest of the meal around it. But when you are up against time, when it's late and you have not had time all day to even think about dinner, you often start with carbs. Are there cooked potatoes in your fridge? Do you have a rice cooker or instant pot to make rice simple and fast? Is there a loaf of bread in the breadbox? Usually we will all have pasta lying around which is fast and hearty.

www.allrecipes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbs#Instant Pot#Cooked Rice#Poultry#Champagne#Food Drink#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Nutritionsugarfreemom.com

Low-Carb Keto Fasting Meal Plan Menu Week 26

This post and photos may contain Amazon or other affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase something through any link, I may receive a small commission at no extra charge to you. All opinions are my own. Ketogenic Low Carb Meal Plans sent...
Recipesprima.co.uk

10 of the best cookbooks to create delicious and healthy meals

As many of us have spent the last year staying in and cooking homemade meals for the family - we're always on the lookout for fresh inspiration to make mealtimes exciting again. Lots of us have been cutting down on our meat consumption in a bid to be more friendly...
Food & DrinksSHAPE

These Protein Mixes Transform Any Veggie Into a Complete Meal

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I'll admit, the latest faux meat products to hit grocery store shelves can be incredibly valuable, especially for folks who want to cut back on their animal-product consumption without drastically overhauling their diet. But as a vegetarian who adopted the eating style specifically to amp up my intake of fruits, veggies, and beans - as well as to reduce my environmental footprint - the idea of tricking myself into thinking I wasn't eating plants with realistic meatless burgers didn't sit right.
Recipescbslocal.com

Low Carb Chicken Wings

Tina talks to the author of the book, "The Dirty, Lazy, Keto 5" cookbook as she shows us how to make a Low Carb Wing dish. See how this tasty dish is made!
HealthPosted by
Well+Good

Hemp Seeds Can Be Subtly Added to Almost Any Meal for Beaucoup Benefits

In recent years, seeds have become all the rage from a dietary perspective, and this makes sense; after all, they contain the building blocks of the plants they’re meant to become, which tends to make them highly nutritious. Hemp seeds are no exception, and while they have a storied history, they have only been legally cultivated in the U.S. for a few years. Butthere is no contesting the benefits of hemp seeds from a health perspective.
Recipessgmagazine.com

4 self-heating claypot rice bowls for easy, delicious instant meals

Popularised by Netflix’s Korean drama series It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, self-heating claypot rice bowls have become the talk of the town. But whether you’re looking for a meal straight out of a K-drama or hoping to enjoy a fuss-free work-from-home lunch, these instant eats offer satisfying meals for minimal labour.
Food & DrinksFood52

Sohla's Magic Ratio for Turning Any Fruit into a Crumble

Every month, in Off-Script With Sohla, pro chef and flavor whisperer Sohla El-Waylly will introduce you to a must-know cooking technique—and then teach you how to detour toward new adventures. When playing around with dessert, you usually have to tread carefully. Swap brown sugar for white sugar in a delicate...
Recipesamericanpeoplenews.com

15 Healthy Bowl Recipes to Keep Meals Simple and Delicious

One-bowl meals are having a moment at all our favorite restaurant menus, and we’re here for it. Filled with grains or noodles, veggies, and protein, one-bowl meals are healthy and filling, which is a winning combo in our book. Since we’re all about making healthy weeknight cooking as easy as possible, (especially during the summer!) we’ve made and tested our fair share of healthy bowl recipes.
Recipesshondaland.com

82 Fast Instant Pot Recipes You Can Make Any Day Of The Week

Whether you're the proud new owner of an Instant Pot, a seasoned user, or thinking about purchasing one, these recipes will bring you up to speed with the amazing range of possibilities at hand. Scroll through to see the soups, apps, sides, and full-on meals—looking at you, pot roast and potatoes—your Instant Pot can make. Looking for other uses for this incredible appliance? Check out these recipes for wings, desserts, and more.
Recipesthedoctorstv.com

Tips for Prepping Easy & Healthy Meals the Entire Family Will Love

If making your entire family happy during mealtime is a challenge, celebrity chef Devin Alexander has tips and suggestions on how to prep meals your whole household will love -- plus they are tasty and healthy!. If your family loves macaroni and cheese, Devin shares how to prep the classic...
Recipesandnowuknow.com

Publix Backs Healthy Family Project With Produce for Kids Campaign to Provide 700,000 Meals to Feeding America® Food Banks; Dwaine Stevens and John Shuman Comment

LAKELAND, FL - As it’s been said time and time again, children are the future, and to provide them with nutritious, healthy foods as they grow up, Publix and Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids once again teamed up for the retailer’s bi-annual Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign. The campaign ended June 16 with 12 produce partners coming together to provide 700,000 meals to 32 Feeding America® member food banks in the Publix market area.
Recipeswinemag.com

A Croatian Lobster Pasta Recipe

The enticing combination of homemade pasta and delicate lobster in fresh tomato sauce is a staple at seaside restaurants along Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and its multitude of islands. Chef Špiro Pavlić created this version for Vinaria, the restaurant at Saints Hills Winery on the Pelješac Peninsula, a finger of land...
FitnessTrendHunter.com

Low-Carb Keto Bowls

Healthy Choice Zero keto-friendly meals appeal to those who want to enjoy low-carb eating in a convenient way with options that are free from added sugar and contain only 10 grams of net carbs. These meals feature smart swaps like zucchini noodles and riced cauliflower so that more veggies can be enjoyed, all the while allowing for full-flavor, texture-rich meals.
Recipesfoodcontessa.com

Panna Cotta Cake Recipe

This panna cotta cake is so rich, creamy, and very delicious! Plus, it is very easy to make it! Surprise your family or friends with this unconventional, enrich panna cotta cake for the weekend – they will love it! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 230 grams digestive...

Comments / 0

Community Policy