These 3 Common Pantry Ingredients Will Turn Any Carb into Instant Healthy Meals

When you have time to plan out a dinner, often the place you begin is the protein - the piece of meat or poultry or fish that will be the centerpiece - and then you build the rest of the meal around it. But when you are up against time, when it's late and you have not had time all day to even think about dinner, you often start with carbs. Are there cooked potatoes in your fridge? Do you have a rice cooker or instant pot to make rice simple and fast? Is there a loaf of bread in the breadbox? Usually we will all have pasta lying around which is fast and hearty.