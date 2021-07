We had a tough weekend with our MLB picks, but we're still riding a 30-18-2 run into this week's slate. Here are our best bets for the week. The Twins' once elite offense has looked anything but in 2021. Minnesota has plated fewer than five runs in 59.2% of their games this season and in five of its last seven contests, with the two outliers coming against Justus Sheffield (5.65 ERA) and Mike Foltynewicz (5.59).