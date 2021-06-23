Cancel
NFL

Raiders DE Carl Nassib's jersey becomes top-seller

By KTNV Staff
Posted by 
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FdAoN_0ach7rK700

Carl Nassib's jersey has become a top-seller across the NFL.

The Raiders' defensive end came out as gay on Instagram on Monday, making history as the first active player in the league to do so.

Nassib said he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that helps LGBTQ youth.

The NFL announced its support for Nassib on Tuesday and says it is matching his donation to the nonprofit.

Learn more about The Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org .

KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

