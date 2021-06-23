French drinks firm Pernod Ricard raises 2021 profit forecasts

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €190.25 ($223.82).