Tea chain IPO steeped with exuberance

Women with face masks enjoy their bubble tea at a shopping complex in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song - RC2XUF90QL9U

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bubble tea is giving investors a sugar high. Nayuki (2150.HK) looks poised to capitalise on the beverage bonanza, with its Hong Kong initial public offering almost fully steeped. Turning a small profit last year has helped heat up demand, but the pace of expansion is also cooling some things off.

Nayuki was valued at about $2 billion in a December 2020 funding round led by private equity firm PAG. At the top end of its mooted price range, the company would be worth $4.4 billion. According to capital markets publication IFR, bankers were planning to stop taking orders for shares a day earlier than expected this week because eager buyers were drinking them up so fast.

Assuming growth picks up again to 50% in 2021 from just 22% during the pandemic last year, it would mean the top line would reach about $730 million and impute a valuation of 6 times sales. Starbucks (SBUX.O), whose 5,000 locations across China compare to Nayuki’s 500, fetches a multiple of 4 times. Yum China (9987.HK) and hotpot chain Haidilao (6862.HK) are trading at less than 3 times.

The premium may be justifiable for now. Starbucks recorded 124% first-quarter revenue growth in China. The upscale modern teahouse market is also growing quickly as Generation Z gulps down sweet tea with chewy tapioca balls or other exotic ingredients. Making a market debut ahead of larger rival HeyTea also could work to its advantage.

Momentum will be hard to sustain, however. Growing its own strawberries, rolling out a new recipe every week and providing space for customers to socialise is pricey. Nayuki barely broke even last year with a bottom line of 16.6 million yuan ($2.6 million) adjusted for government tax breaks and other items. With plans to open 300 more shops this year and another 350 in 2022, the company warns that profit could be fleeting. Worse, daily sales per store were slipping even before Covid-19 and have yet to return to the pre-virus level.

Even after cleaning up its books, a post-scandal Luckin generated more revenue than Nayuki last year, with half its locations turning a profit. The challenge will be to keep the tea kettle hot without getting burned by the costs.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Tea chain Nayuki was planning to stop taking orders for shares a day earlier than expected for its initial public offering in Hong Kong because of strong demand, capital markets publication IFR reported on June 22, citing a message sent to investors.

- The company is selling 257 million primary shares, or 15% of the enlarged share capital, according to an updated prospectus released on June 18. At the top end of its HK$17.20 to $19.80 a share price range Nayuki would raise about HK$5.1 billion ($655 million).

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.