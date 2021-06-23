Cancel
Education

Haaland seeks to uncover Indigenous children who died at boarding schools

By Scott Wyland swyland@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were removed from their families, punished for speaking their Native languages and adhering to their spiritual beliefs, and taught that everything about their Indigenous cultures was wrong and must be shunned. Many who went to the federal boarding schools for Native children never made it back home. Those who...

www.santafenewmexican.com
Deb Haaland
#Boarding School#Indigenous#Interior#National Congress#American#Indians#The Interior Department#Age Native Americans#Carlisle Indian School#The Washington Post#Indian Affairs#Cabinet
Education
Society
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Pope Francis voices ‘pain’ but no apology over deaths of 215 children at church-run boarding school

In his Sunday remarks to worshippers gathered in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis expressed pain over the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children that were found at a church-run boarding school in Canada last month.But he did not offer an apology, nor did he take responsibility for the deaths on behalf of the Catholic Church.“I am following with pain the news that arrives from Canada about the upsetting discovery of the remains of 215 children,” the pontiff said on Sunday.“I join with the Canadian bishops and the entire Catholic church in Canada in expressing my closeness to the...
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Statue toppled as Pope fails to apologise over 215 indigenous children found dead in catholic school in Canada

Demonstrators toppled a statue of Canadian public education official Egerton Ryerson in Toronto on Sunday in growing anger over the deaths of more than 200 children at one of his schools. The remains of the 215 children were found in a mass, unmarked grave earlier this year at one of the so-called “residential schools” for native children he was instrumental in founding."The 215 children represent stories that our survivors have had for many decades, talking about children that never came home, children that were murdered, children that died through premature causes within the schools and who never received adequate...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed from unmarked graves in Pennsylvania

As many as 40,000 Native American children may have died from poor care at government-run boarding schools around the US, a researcher has claimed. Preston McBride, a Dartmouth College scholar, has documented at least 1,000 deaths from 1879 to 1934 at just four of the over 500 schools that have existed in the United States, including the non-boarding schools on Indian reservations.
Educationktoo.org

Haaland orders investigation of suffering and burials at BIA boarding schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Tuesday announced a new initiative to examine the loss of life and traumatic legacy of boarding schools run by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to serve as a U.S. cabinet secretary, described it as a national tragedy with personal impact.
U.S. PoliticsCourier News

US to review dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of the institutions, which over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.
eastcountymagazine.org

FEDERAL INDIAN BOARDING SCHOOL INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED BY INTERIOR SECRETARY HAALAND

Outlines Path Forward on Troubled Legacy of Federal Boarding School Policies in Remarks to National Congress of American Indians. June 22, 2021 (Washington D.C.) -- In remarks to the National Congress of American Indians 2021 Mid Year Conference today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies.
US News and World Report

Indigenous Group Questions Removal of Boarding School Plaque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A historical plaque memorializing the dozens of Native American children who died while attending a boarding school in New Mexico more than a century ago has gone missing, sparking concern among Indigenous activists. Members of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women are among those...
SocietyVoice of America

Native Americans to Feds: Own Up to America's Indian School History

WASHINGTON - In late October 1912, 15-year-old Agnes White, left her home on the St. Regis Mohawk reservation in northern New York to begin five years of vocational training at the Carlisle Industrial Indian School in Pennsylvania. She would never see home again. Records show White spent only a year...
EducationThe Guardian

Racist school course sparks outrage as Canada reckons with colonial legacy

A series of racist questions in a high school English course sparked outrage among parents and students and highlighted persistent shortcomings in how Canada teaches the grim legacy of colonialism and its impact on Indigenous peoples. Students taking a grade 10 correspondence course in the province of Nova Scotia were...

