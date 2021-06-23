Billy Gene “Captain Skinny” Drace Sr., 85, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Daviess County on Sept. 3, 1935, to the late James Gilbert Drace and Christine Drace Ijames. Billy was retired from Evansville Marine Service, where he worked as a tug boat captain for 57 years. Working on the Ohio River was his passion and he was known as a legend on the river. Billy enjoyed fishing, attending car and truck shows and his 1955 Chevrolet Apache. Billy especially loved his dog, Zoe.