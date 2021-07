This year the parade will run only northbound lanes of Monterey Road, so come early for a good spot. Now that California has reopened, more music spots are slowly bringing back live music at local wineries and restaurants. Clos LaChance, Satori Cellars and Verde Vineyards are just some of the many wineries that have withstood the test of COVID-19 restrictions and continue to shine with their fine wine selections and live music, although the music remains on limited schedules for now.