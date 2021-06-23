Obituary for Bonolo Joy Tlou

Bonolo Joy Tlou was born in Gwanda, Zimbabwe on 24 December 1963. He passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home in Park City, Utah on 12 June 2021. His Mom, sisters and he moved to Decorah, Iowa when he was 2 ½ years old to join his father who was a student at Luther College. Joy attended elementary school in Decorah; junior high school in Glencoe, Il; and graduated high school in Blacksburg, VA. He earned his BA degree in Communications from Luther College in 1986.