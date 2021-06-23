One in Serious Condition after Crash on I-29 in Fargo Tuesday Evening
(Fargo, ND) -- The State highway patrol says a Fargo man is in serious but stable condition after a single vehicle crash occurred late Tuesday evening. Troopers say the 25-year-old was driving a stolen 2008 Chevy Impala northbound on I-29 at a high rate of speed a little before 10 p.m, when he veered suddenly toward the Main Avenue exit. The driver then lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete base of an overhead sign support. He was ejected from the vehicle.www.am1100theflag.com