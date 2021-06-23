John “Johnny” Alexander Ammons, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Oct. 13, 1954, in Owensboro to the late John Allen and Bertie Wilson Ammons. He was a self-employed carpenter by trade but was a handyman always willing to help, and he never met a stranger. Johnny was an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church. He was a 1972 graduate of Daviess County High School, enjoyed watching UK basketball and never missed calling people on their birthdays.