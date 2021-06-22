Student Voice: Student inventors lead the way in UK design competition

For many Indian students, the UK is one of the most appealing destinations for a business education. In 2019/20, 41,815 students came from India to the UK, up from 18,305 the year before, and 12,820 the year before that, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency. It is the second biggest of overseas students in the UK after China, which in 2019/20 sent over 100,0000 for the first time ever.