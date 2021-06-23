Having a similar event happen to me, I can say that it took

A bit of time to identify all the issues I had: back, neck, ribs, nerve, and more. It was like peeling an onion. Sometimes one issue overwhelms the others. He should be checked out by a doctor. A lawyer helped me get more than I would have on my own and that was very good for me, though the jurisdiction was tough for non broken bone issues (study tissue, nerve, and out of place ribs) so I didn't get all my medical or 18 months of pain and suffering covered.