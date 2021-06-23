Cancel
Columbus, IN

Do your research before getting inoculated

By Staff Reports
Republic
 12 days ago

In 2020, our heroes (nurses, doctors, EMTs) were lavishly praised for and entrusted with caring for your loved ones who were dying out of your reach in healthcare facilities. The heroes worked with used PPE and neglected their own families to cover shifts when co-workers fell ill. How quickly we...

Columbus, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
City
Columbus, IN
New York City, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Greene County, MO Springfield Business Journal

Opinion: Heed the call of professionals: Do your part, get the vaccine

It’s not about the individual; it’s about the collective. The inability for some to understand this simple idea can be mind-blowing, particularly when it comes to the deadly nature of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show more than 600,000 deaths in the United States and nearly 3.9 million globally from the virus.
Public Health Albany Herald

Do your part to fight the virus: Get vaccinated

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.
Kansas City, MO Columbia Missourian

We can do this. It's time to get your COVID vaccine.

Getting vaccinated is the most important thing you can do to help protect yourself and loved ones from COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccines were made to save lives. They are safe and effective, and they help your body develop immunity to the virus. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines cannot give you COVID-19 because they do not contain the live virus that causes the illness.
Health Services KevinMD.com

The triad of health care: patient, nurse, physician

I believe in the power and sanctity of the relationship between nurses, patients, and physicians. A feeling that one is part of a team, part of a triad, whose sole purpose is centered on enhancing the patient’s health. This security empowers a patient to move forward on his journey of health. In recent years, this strong bond has been tested and shaken. Why?
Public Health healththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public Health
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Industry washingtonnewsday.com

Three long-term adverse effects of the Pfizer vaccination

Anybody who has had the Pfizer vaccine is being warned over three delayed side effects. Side effects are rare, but if you notice certain symptoms, be sure to consult a doctor. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, there are three delayed adverse effects to be aware of after receiving the Pfizer vaccination. Pfizer is just one of the vaccines used in the UK, with AstraZeneca and Moderna jabs also available. Pfizer has become massively common among under-30s though, due to the risk of blood clots from the AZ jab.
Public Health Dispatch

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is a patriotic act. Do it for your family and for America.

Throughout our history, Americans have put aside their partisan differences and stood together in times of crisis. It is time for us to stand together again. For the past 16 months, the American people have confronted an enemy unlike any in our lifetimes. The coronavirus pandemic has threatened Americans in every community around the country. It has disrupted our daily routines, ravaged our economy and taken far too many lives.
Public Health Albany Herald

HEALTH: More COVID-19 vaccination etiquette

DEAR DR. ROACH: My sister-in-law believes that the COVID-19 vaccine will cause side effects that aren’t known yet. She won’t get the vaccine, and she has persuaded my brother not to as well. Although he doesn’t agree with her beliefs, he won’t go against her wishes. My wife and I are fully vaccinated, but I am uncomfortable allowing them to visit because my young children aren’t vaccinated. Medically speaking, am I right to keep my children away from them?
Skin Care besthealthmag.ca

7 Reasons You Get Hives on Your Face—and What to Do About Them

Hives are annoying, itchy, and unsightly, but at least they tend to appear on areas of the body that can be hidden by clothing. But then there are face hives—they’re not more severe than hives elsewhere on the body, but they can be more embarrassing. Hives go by the medical...
California State docwirenews.com

Perinatal health care access, childbirth concerns, and birthing decision-making among pregnant people in California during COVID-19

BMC Pregnancy Childbirth. 2021 Jul 2;21(1):477. doi: 10.1186/s12884-021-03942-y. BACKGROUND: During public health emergencies, including the COVID-19 pandemic, access to adequate healthcare is crucial for providing for the health and wellbeing of families. Pregnant and postpartum people are a particularly vulnerable subgroup to consider when studying healthcare access. Not only are perinatal people likely at higher risk for illness, mortality, and morbidity from COVID-19 infection, they are also at higher risk for negative outcomes due to delayed or inadequate access to routine care.