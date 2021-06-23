Witness provides account of Bowers’ death

One of the teens who was at Tipton Lakes when a 17-year-old friend disappeared under the water said the group didn’t realize their friend was struggling in the water. The body of Tyrell D. Bowers, a 2021 Columbus East High School graduate, was found in 12 feet of water in the Tipton Lakes swimming area near a platform by Indiana Department of Natural Resources divers at 11:24 p.m. Saturday. Bowers was pronounced dead by Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting at the scene.