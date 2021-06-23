Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, IN

Witness provides account of Bowers’ death

By Staff Reports
Republic
 12 days ago

One of the teens who was at Tipton Lakes when a 17-year-old friend disappeared under the water said the group didn’t realize their friend was struggling in the water. The body of Tyrell D. Bowers, a 2021 Columbus East High School graduate, was found in 12 feet of water in the Tipton Lakes swimming area near a platform by Indiana Department of Natural Resources divers at 11:24 p.m. Saturday. Bowers was pronounced dead by Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting at the scene.

www.therepublic.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bartholomew County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Columbus, IN
Crime & Safety
Bartholomew County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surface Water#Columbus East High School#Swimming#Downtown Columbus#Dnr#Juneteenth#Burger King#Lutheran School#The Den Gymnasium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
NHLPosted by
NBC News

Columbus goalie, 24, dies from fall after fireworks mishap

Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot tub and hitting his head following a Fourth of July fireworks accident, police said Monday. He was 24. Police in Novi, Michigan, said a mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...