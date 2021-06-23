Cancel
Charts: Joni Mitchell is Number 1 with 1971 “Blue” and Number 6 with “Blue” Outtakes EP

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoni Mitchell remains at number 1 on iTunes with her 1971 album, “Blue.” And at number 6, the outtakes from “Blue” called “Blue 50.”. The 50 year old album tops newcomer Olivia Rodridgo with her “Sour” album and HER Music with her first actual album. There’s a lot of irony...

www.showbiz411.com
