Around Town – June 23

By Staff Reports
Republic
 12 days ago

Logan, Billy, Ron, and Best One for your courteous and excellent service. • all the women who stopped to check on me when I was stopped on County Road 450N and Bonnie for taking the baby kitty. • Lori at the eastside Walmart for helping a senior lady find...

www.therepublic.com
Summer stories around town returns to the Elk Valley

With summer break finally here, Storywalks will soon be popping up in the Elk Valley. Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) and l’Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (AFRoS) are teaming up once again to put on Summer Stories Around Town (SSAT). This is the second year the outdoor reading program will run in Fernie and Sparwood, and thanks to the Elkford Early Years and Elkford Public Library the initiative is expanding to Elkford for the first time.
Entertainmentwhqr.org

Around Town with Rhonda Bellamy: TFA + Art in the Garden Mixdown 1

During this week's episode, Rhonda meets with Kim Henry who talks about the Theatre for All Drive-in Film Fest, July 7 in the parking lot behind the Wilson Center. Also featured is Art in the Garden, an open air exhibit featuring the works of artists and neighbors Barton Hatcher and William Hubbard, July 3-4, in the 5700 block of Highgrove Place.
Hampton, NHSeacoast Online

Around Town: Here's what's happening in the Hampton area

HAMPTON — The James House Association, Inc. is giving local businesses the opportunity to advertise at their concerts by donating gift certificates and items to be auctioned at the silent auctions. The James House Concert Series consists of five concerts. A silent auction will be part of each. A minimum...
Asheville, NCMountain Xpress

Around town: Radio Free Asheville celebrates its launch

In March 2018, Matt Mittan and Michele Scheve brought Biz Radio Asheville to the local AM radio scene — community talk radio, focused on local business innovators and nonprofit leaders. Since that time, the couple has transitioned to digital and launched Buzz Radio. More recently, on June 11, the couple...
Town Creek, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Town Creek fireworks show June 27

TOWN CREEK — A community fireworks show is set for the Town Creek Ball Park on Sunday, town officials said. Hosted by the Lawrence County Dream Center, the free event will start at 6:30 p.m. with children’s activities, a cornhole tournament and live music. Organizers said refreshments will be for sale.
Norristown, PAMontgomery News

Around Town: Wildflower headlines Sunday at the Bandshell

Norristown Recreation released the lineup of the Summer Concert series. All shows begin at 7 p.m. at the Fire Chief’s Memorial Bandshell in Elmwood Park on Harding Boulevard. June 27: Wildflower. July 11: Philadelphia Soul Collective. July 18: The Norristown Band. July 25: Tony Hendley & The All Star Band.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
B105

This Wisconsin Town May Offer One Of The Wildest Summer Jobs Around

Lake Geneva is a beautiful little town right on the Wisconsin and Illinois border and is a very popular tourist attraction especially for people in Chicago. A getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, but close enough for a quick getaway. For residents who live on Geneva Lake they are part of a unique tradition that started way back in 1916 and that is having their mail delivered by boat.
Kiowa County, COkiowacountypress.net

About Town – June 21, 2021

"You will shine among them like stars in the sky as you hold firmly to the word of God." Philippians 2:15-16 Joyce and Cardon Berry are such blessings to our community. They found a standing flower box that matches the one that Janet and Jerry Frederick set in front of the National Park Service office. Every evening, Joyce drives down to the senior center and waters the pretty yellow and white blossoms she planted. When Eads senior citizens gathered for their monthly noon meeting last week, they were greeted by the pretty blossoms and the red-white-and blue decorations at the center. Thank you to Gail Voss and Sylvia Weeks, who bought more patriotic decorations for our center. Gail worked for two days to make bread dough for the bierocks for the main entre' and they were very good. We were pleased to have Loy and Betty Jones come from Colorado Springs for our dinner. Sylvia Weeks and Larry Michael were first in line because it was their birthday month. Madonna Pollreis read the minutes and Joyce Berry gave a Treasurer's report and said that bids have been accepted for adding more electric wiring to the north side of the room. This may have to wait a bit because we have a birthday party and wedding already scheduled for July. We will have coffee hour for men and women every Tuesday at 2:00 p.m., and card games on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m.
Columbus, INRepublic

July 4th closings

The following closings have been announced for Fourth of July:. H All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle (BMV) branches will be closed through Monday, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, visit IN.gov/BMV.
Brown County, INRepublic

Brown County OKs tiny house campground

VAN BUREN TWP. — A nationwide “outdoor hospitality company” wants to build a new, 45-unit campground in Brown County where people from all over the Midwest could come to enjoy the serene landscape, rejuvenate and find more balance in their lives. Guests would be able to stay in tiny house-like...
Florida StateRepublic

Florida town responds to issue of delayed building repairs

A Surfside, Florida, official pushed back Sunday on the idea that the town was responsible for slowing down a condo board’s plans to make needed structural repairs to a building that eventually collapsed, killing dozens. Following a Miami Herald report that it took more than a month for the town...
North Vernon, INRepublic

North Vernon mayor returning to office after health scare

NORTH VERNON — After months of fighting unexpected health problems, North Vernon Mayor Mike Ochs is looking forward to resuming in-person work at his office. Ochs is scheduled to be released from the Covered Bridge Health Campus Nursing Home in Seymour this weekend, and expects to be back into a normal work routine within the next two weeks.
MusicDaily Reflector

Scene Around at Concert on the Common, June 24

Night Years performed at Concert on the Common on June 24. Chairmen of the Board will perform at 6 p.m. today. The Embers play on July 14 and On the Border July 22. Visit concertonthecommon.org.
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

AROUND TOWN: School accreditation review in need of some sunshine

By now everyone and their mother know that Cognia, the leading school accreditation entity in Georgia and the region, will conduct its “special review” of the Cobb County School District in August. Also reported is how Cognia and its CEO, Mark Elgart, have refused to grant interviews as his firm...
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Around Town: Rush family farewell, fundraiser, ultimate frisbee

Ilanka Community Health Center is inviting community members to a farewell gathering for Matt and Kristel Rush. The event will be held at the Cordova Center 2-4 p.m. June 26. A GoFundMe page has been created in memory of Zak Jacobs to help support Zak’s family and partner with travel expenses, burial costs, loss of income, and medical fees. Go to https://gofund.me/2d610b56 for full details, to donate, leave a message for his family, and/or share the page.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Around Oneonta: June 23, 2021

ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present a Forest Animal Scavenger Hunt Hike from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the DOAS Sanctuary, at 52 Grange Hall Road Spur in Oneonta. Participants will hike through woods in search of signs of wildlife while playing games along the way.