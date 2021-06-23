Letter: Battling myth of untaxed wealth

In 2012, Lauren McDonald put her prior business savvy to work making a difference and focusing on an underserved segment of the financial services market – women’s financial planning and support. Lauren is highly qualified to provide objective financial guidance, investment opportunities, and strategies with passion and compassion. The tone for client interaction at The Wealth Factory, Inc. comes from Lauren’s wisdom of real-life experience. Lauren has learned to understand how financial, personal and professional aspects of life can intersect and change. Prospects and clients deserve a warm welcome, a thoughtful and interactive conversation, and a personalized plan. Lauren, a fully licensed LPL Financial Advisor, works alongside fellow LPL Financial Advisor, John Machak, in providing families and businesses with retirement planning and financial services to meet the needs of a lifetime. By leveraging the resources at LPL Financial, Inc., clients get access to the largest independent firm without proprietary products guaranteeing objective advice.