Letter: Battling myth of untaxed wealth

Lincoln Journal Star
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding Megan McArdle’s Sunday editorial, “Taxing rich trickier than it sounds,” The Washington Post columnist offered skepticism for a recent exposé from ProPublica detailing the “true tax rate” of America’s 25 wealthiest billionaires. McArdle’s argument against the taxation of unrealized capital gains follows the usual train of thought: Taxing the...

