You may have heard you were born on a cusp. Pop astrology has had a field day with the concept of “cusps,” leading so many to dub themselves “cusp babies.” The idea is that if you were born during the days in which one astrological season blends into another, then you would be on the “cusp” of both zodiac signs. For example, if you were born on, say, Aug. 22, then some would consider you to be a Leo-Virgo cusp, because you were born around the time that Leo season ends and Virgo season begins.