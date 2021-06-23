Cancel
AP Top U.S. News at 7:39 A.m. EDT

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers. Biden faces growing pressure from the left over voting bill. EXPLAINER: What's next now that GOP has blocked voting bill?. Watchdog: Nursing home deaths up 32% in 2020 amid pandemic. US gives more asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico another shot. Political Cartoons. US...

Boston, MAUS News and World Report

State GOP Chair Proposes Ballot Question Requiring Voter IDs

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Republicans are hoping to persuade enough voters to back a change in state law that would require residents to produce an ID to vote. The push for a proposed ballot question is being led by state Republican Party Chair Jim Lyons. The effort is in the...
Albuquerque, NMUS News and World Report

Heinrich: Gridlock Forces Change to Senate's Filibuster Rule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Martin Heinrich says the Senate should make major changes to its filibuster rule though the New Mexico Democrat acknowledges that would allow Republicans in the future to approve policy changes he opposes. Heinrich said during a town hall Monday in Albuquerque that Senate rules should...
EnvironmentTimes-Herald

AP Top Stories July 6 A

Here's the latest for Tuesday July 6th: More victims found in Florida condo building search; Tropical Storm Elsa heads for Florida; Plane missing in far eastern Russia; Montreal police clear hockey fans from streets. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

NJ congressman donates suit he wore during Capitol riot to Smithsonian

New Jersey Rep. Andy Kim is donating the suit he wore during the US Capitol riot to The Smithsonian, he announced on Tuesday — on the six month anniversary of the attack. The Democrat explained in a lengthy Twitter thread that he agreed to bestow the blue J. Crew suit to the institution because the events of Jan. 6. “must never be forgotten.”
Arizona StatePosted by
Fox News

Tucson to ignore Arizona's 'Second Amendment sanctuary' law

Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona’s new "Second Amendment sanctuary" law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations, possibly setting up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Kristi Noem emerges as the female Trump

(CNN) — Among the many contenders to be the "next Donald Trump" (if such a thing actually exists) there are, well, a lot of dudes. There's Trump heir Don Jr., former VP Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Florida Sen. Rick Scott ...
Lawcitywatchla.com

Is it Freedom of the Press or Anonymous Libel?

As in many other cases, this one little skirmish signifies a fight over a much larger question. In the broad sense it is Daily Kos taking the wrong side on a fight regarding Freedom of the Press. In particular, it is whether there is some right to get away with libel through anonymity.
Oklahoma StateMSNBC

Six months later, Oklahoma's Lankford faces heat over Jan. 6 vote

In the runup to Jan. 6, Senate Republican leaders invested time and energy into keeping their members together on certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. By Jan. 2, those intra-party efforts were unraveling. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) got the ball rolling, announcing his plan to contest the election...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

NY Post Editorial Board: July 4th attacks – why do liberals, media take such joy in trashing America?

Liberal politicians and commentators took special joy in celebrating July 4th by denouncing America. The Statue of Liberty was not a symbol of freedom but a symbol of hypocrisy. The flag was polarizing. The national anthem doesn’t speak for everyone (or anyone). Even fireworks are racist. Hot dogs are safe for now, but give it time – considering Brandeis University is already banning the word "picnic."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House deflects blame on rising gas prices

The White House on Tuesday deflected blame on rising gas prices across the U.S., stating that there is sometimes a misunderstanding about what causes prices to rise. “I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during her Tuesday briefing.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Black Farmer in SC Wants New Land to Be ‘A Place to Heal’

LUGOFF, S.C. (AP) — Sadia Pollard’s father has a memory. It’s the 1980s and Pollard’s father, a young man then, drives by his grandparents’ home and farm in the Chesapeake Bay area. The day is hot. He sees his grandmother bent over and digging in the dirt, maybe pulling weeds or taking a vegetable from the ground. He’s embarrassed that his grandmother is working the farm, Pollard said.
Arizona StateMSNBC

New records show Team Trump pressing Arizona not to certify results

It's not easy to keep track of Donald Trump's many legal troubles, but among the most interesting if the ongoing criminal probe in Georgia, where members of a grand jury are hearing evidence about the former president's alleged efforts to intervene in the state's vote count. As regular readers know,...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$2,000 A Month Stimulus Checks Petitions Reach 3 Million Signatures

Petitions for a fourth stimulus check of $2,000 a month have reached nearly 3 million signatures. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing campaign to get $2,000 a month stimulus checks, multiple Change.org petitions have collectively amassed nearly three million signatures. As reported by Newsweek, the petitions vary in scope, but they have a recurring theme: get a 4th stimulus check to the American people. According to Newsweek, one of the largest petitions is organized by Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner. Bonin wants $2,000 a month stimulus checks for adults and $1,000 a month stimulus checks for each child immediately. Then, she wants these recurring stimulus checks to be sent each month until the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least five other similar petitions that want the U.S. Senate and House to act on a new stimulus package.
Presidential ElectionNPR

New Pew Study Explains Joe Biden's 2020 Presidential Victory

We now have the clearest picture yet of how Joe Biden won the White House, and we're learning more about where Donald Trump made inroads with voters, inroads that Republicans might find encouraging going into next year's midterms. It's all because of a big new report on the 2020 election from the Pew Research Center. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben is here with the details. Hello.

