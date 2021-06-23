Meet the Woman Who Defends Intimate Relationship With Chris Watts Despite His Triple-Murder Confession
Lifetime is taking a look at Chris Watts' life behind bars and the relationships he's developed since confessing to the murder of his wife and two daughters. Debuting on Friday, June 25, Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts features new interviews with Christa Richello. According to press materials for the project, she has "developed a close and intimate relationship" with Chris and cellmate Dylan Tallman after she met Chris by sending him fan letters in prison.www.eonline.com