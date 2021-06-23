Cancel
Florence, SC

All Saints summer camps making a splash

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLORENCE, S.C. – Just because the school year has ended doesn’t mean things are slowing down at All Saints Episcopal Day School. The school, located on Cherokee Road, is hosting more than 40 camps with themes like mini med school, animal planet, journaling, Stars and Stripes, dino discovery and Olympic games. All Saints offers a weekly crusaders camp throughout the summer from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They also are hosting Little Scholars Camp sessions and specialty sports and art camps. It started two specialty camps two weeks ago: a little scholars art safari camp for rising 3K-5K students and a weeklong basketball camp for two age groups (first through third grades and fourth through sixth grades).

