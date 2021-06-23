Cancel
Orange County, TX

Community Briefs 6.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice Funeral Home is hosting a Community Block Party from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 10 at 1209 Sixth Street in Orange. Teens Making a Difference is hosting a Back to School Bash Let’s Glow Crazy from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31 at Riverfront Boardwalk & Pavilion located at 601 Division in Orange. There will be school supply giveaway as well as live music food, door prizes and more activities. Wear bright colors! For more information, contact Nia Lewis at 409-920-1636.

