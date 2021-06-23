Cancel
U.S. Stocks End Mixed With Nasdaq at Record Close, Dollar Gains

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high, while other major U.S. indexes ended lower alongside European stocks as traders eyed the latest statements from Federal Reserve officials. The market has whipsawed over the last week, feeling the aftereffects of the...

New York City, NYUS News and World Report

Dow, S&P 500 Fall as Financials Drag; Nasdaq at Record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines, while the Nasdaq edged higher to another closing record. The S&P 500 banks index fell 2.5% as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its...
Currencieskdow.biz

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.24 Canadian dollars, up from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 19.84 Mexican pesos, down from late Monday.
StocksJournal-News

S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls

Stocks closed mostly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 posting its first decline after seven consecutive gains. Banks and energy companies helped pull stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending the S&P 500's seven-day run of record high closes. The benchmark index fell 0.2% after having been down 0.9%....
StocksRepublic

US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

NEW YORK — Stocks were lower in early trading Tuesday, as U.S. trading resumed after the Independence Day holiday and investors reassess after last week’s record highs. The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open mixed ahead of key data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks kicked off the holiday-shortened trading week on a mixed note as investors awaited a slew of economic data. Shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,729.91. The S&P 500 rose 0.92 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,353.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 14,684.90.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency’s allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Marketsinvesting.com

Opening Bell: Markets Await Fed Minutes, Yields Wobble On Spiking Oil; Gold Up

US futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, as well as European shares, were little changed ahead of the first day of trading after the US holiday weekend as markets wait for the release of the FOMC minutes, scheduled to be published on Wednesday. Treasuries wavered as traders considered the implications of a rising oil price as OPEC+ talks fell apart.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices gain on weaker bond yields, Fed minutes loom

* U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at four-month low (Recasts, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a fall in U.S. Treasury yields, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for more clues on the policy outlook.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields, oil fall as risk appetite fades

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Global stock prices fell sharply Tuesday - after some indexes briefly touched new highs - as tumbling bond yields, lower crude prices, China’s latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors. With risks percolating, “it...
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar and Yen Rebounds, Following Mixed Stocks and Sliding Yields

Yen and Dollar surged strongly overnight, but lost some momentum after on stocks recovered from initial steep selloff. Both are still firm with Asian markets in risk aversion mode. Canadian Dollar is currently the worst performing for the week, followed by Aussie. Focus will now turn to FOMC minutes for guidance on the next moves, in stocks, yields, and currencies.
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade higher ahead of Fed minutes

U.S. equity futures are trading higher ahead of Wednesday's opening bell on Wall Street. The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.1%. The minutes from the Federal Reserve minutes from its last policy meeting are due later in the day. Traders will be looking through the minutes for more...
Business95.5 FM WIFC

Euro near 3-month low after German data, dollar awaits Fed

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro traded near a three-month low against the dollar on Wednesday after German data raised doubts about the strength of the economic recovery, while the U.S. currency awaited the minutes from the last Federal Reserve policy meeting. The European single currency changed hands at $1.1820, having...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for more clues on the U.S. central bank's thinking around rates, bond-purchasing and the economic outlook. Chinese stocks advanced as Beijing stepped up supervision of Chinese firms listed...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold ticks higher as easing bond yields boost appeal

* Easing yields open up some headroom for gold - analyst (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) July 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday and were on course for a sixth straight session of gains, driven by a dip in U.S. Treasury yields ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting that could provide more clues on the policy stance.

