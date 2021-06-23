Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement With Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Fatal Crash

Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to her late husband, Kobe Bryant, on the second Father’s Day after his death by calling him “the best girl dad.”The 41-year-old NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed in Calabasas, California.The mother of four took to Instagram to honour the basketball player by sharing a photograph of him sitting alongside his four daughters. She wrote: “To the best girl dad - Happy Father’s Day, Papi. We love you forever and always, always and forever. Love you always, Nani,...