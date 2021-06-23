Vanessa Bryant Reaches Settlement With Helicopter Company After Kobe’s Fatal Crash
Vanessa Bryant and other plaintiffs have reached a settlement with Island Express Helicopters after the fatal January 2020 crash. Vanessa Bryant and other plaintiffs have reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that killed Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant. The basketball player, 41, and his daughter, 13, died in a helicopter crash last January — one that killed a total of nine people in Calabasas. According to NBC Los Angeles, Vanessa and co.’s terms of agreement with Island Express Helicopters have been kept confidential and still need to be finalized by the court.hollywoodlife.com