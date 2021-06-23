Cancel
NFL

Mahomes, Brady share Madden cover

Kilgore News Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Texas native Patrick Mahomes made his debut on the cover of Madden NFL 20. Now, two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, who shared the stage in the most recent Super Bowl, will again share something: the cover of Madden NFL 22. “What a time,” Mahomes tweeted shortly after the...

