Ithaca, NY

Briefs: Friends of Newman, Hangar stage, pop-ups

By Jessica Wickham
tompkinsweekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends of Newman, Inc donates $5,000 to city of Ithaca. On June 15 at 8:30 a.m., the Friends of Newman, Inc. (FON) donated $5,000 to Newman Golf Course Superintendent Mike Addicott and the city of Ithaca to help with the ongoing, much-needed irrigation project at the course. The funds were available because generous golfers and non-golfers donated to the various fundraising projects that FON initiated over the past year. The presentation was held at Newman located on Pier Road in downtown Ithaca. Newman Golf Course was closed all of 2020 due to COVID and re-opened full force in April of this year. Members range from 12 years old to senior member 95-year-old John Perko. The diversity of the course is apparent as you watch kids, students and people of all ages playing the course while also enjoying the breathtaking view of Cayuga Lake. Youth are encouraged to become members with a very attractive season membership rate for just $50 for ages 12-17. Youth can play every day all season long for just $50. The Newman restaurant serves up tasty variety sandwiches, burgers, fries, beverages and even breakfast seven days a week. The greens and fairways are in great shape and it’s a perfect course to walk or take a cart. And coming soon to the Newman neighborhood will be the new Guthrie Medical Center and the new City Harbor housing project. In this photo: Ithaca Common Council member George McGhonigal (far left), Newman Supervisor Mike Addicott (foreground, second from left), Friends of Newman board members Lester Sowell (back row, center left) and Laura Anderson (foreground, center), Newman golfer Rick Favro (background, center right), Friends of Newman Chairperson Gale Smith (foreground, second from right) and Newman golfer John Perko (far right).

www.tompkinsweekly.com
