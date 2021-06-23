Fort Connah helps keep history alive at annual rendezvous

The historic Fort Connah, located about six miles north of St. Ignatius on U.S. Highway 93, opened for a history-filled weekend during their annual rendezvous. The trading post was established in 1846 during the fur trading era, when the post was originally open for business. The fort stands in an open field and consists of one remaining original building. Historians believe it to be the oldest standing building in Montana. Two additional log buildings were also moved to the site to replicate the original fort. Items that would have been used during the fur trading era, including a wooden cradle, children’s clothing, oil lamps and a cast iron pot filled the historic building.