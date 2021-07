Rumors are circulated that EA will announce the return of a fan-favorite "established IP" at its July EA Play showcase in July. Speculation began after a comment made by Jeff Grubb, reporter for GamesBeat, during an E3 2021 video stream on Friday, June 18, surfaced to the public thanks to VGC. While talking about the EA Play Showcase this upcoming July 22, Grubb mentioned that the EA Motive studio could be working on an "established IP" revival. Fans believe the game may be revealed during the showcase.