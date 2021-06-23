3. Make the most of a small bedroom.

Q: What’s the best way to store mozzarella, and how long will it last before it goes bad?. A: Fresh mozzarella comes in a variety of ball- and loaf-shape sizes and is typically packaged in brine, whey or water/liquid packing solution, which helps retain its shape, moisture and soft, creamy, slightly elastic texture. Expert opinions vary about the use, storage and shelf life of fresh mozzarella. Some connoisseurs—those who like to eat it as a standalone item—say it should be entirely eaten on the day it was made. They warn against refrigerating it, which will cause the texture to become more chewy and rubberlike. Others say it’s OK to refrigerate fresh mozzarella but that it should be removed from the fridge between one and two hours before eating it—allowing it to warm to room temperature yields the best mouth-feel, texture and flavor. Finally, others say you can leave it refrigerated in its solution until you are ready to eat it.