The month was September 2018 and Sony had just announced its streaming service PlayStation Now would allow "almost all" PS4 games to be downloaded to your console and played natively instead of relying on a constant internet connection. Nearly three years later and the overhaul at the time has very much lived up to that promise — pretty much every PS4 game part of PS Now can be both streamed or downloaded. The former has always been at the heart of what makes the service tick (even if most subscribers don't utilise the option), but following today's line-up of PS4 game additions, do we have the first title to ditch the functionality entirely?