My hubby has always been very good at keeping up with the maintenance on our vehicles. He keeps up with the oil changes, makes sure they have plenty of water and fluids. But I recall a time several years ago when I was traveling down the road with the windows down, sun on my face, singing one of my favorite songs at the top of my lungs … “Your praise Lord, will always be on my lips, always be on my lips, Your praise Lord, will alwaaaaays be on my lips!!!!! ……,” when suddenly the engine started to sputter and the oil light came on. I instinctively stepped on the accelerator but the engine had died. (And I don’t think it was my singing that caused it. LOL!)