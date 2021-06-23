Trade Deadline talk: Who are buyers, sellers?

Don’t look now, but the Braves are just 4.5 games back in the NL East and have a golden opportunity to eat into that lead before the All-Star break. It starts tonight against the very team they are chasing — the New York Mets. If Atlanta can finish the first half of the season strong, they will surely be buyers at the trade deadline, particularly in the market for relievers. As of now, there look to be nine teams that will surely be selling come July 31st, and more could join them over the next month. But for this exercise, we will focus on those nine clubs that are already out of the playoff race and the relievers they could be willing to part ways with.