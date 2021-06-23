Insilico Medicine receives $255 million to develop AI and drug discovery capabilities

Alex Housley, founder and CEO of Seldon, discusses how machine learning is set to revolutionise drug discovery. Over the past 18 months, we’ve all seen how crucial the pharmaceutical industry can be for society during a public health crisis. The ability to speedily and safely discover, develop, and deliver new drugs is not just an abstract business problem, but one that the whole of society should be interested in. Improving the speed at which we can discover new drugs and compounds, whether it’s in response to a new disease or a new treatment for an existing illness, is incredibly important for all of us. And, when it comes to drug discovery, there is one technology that we know will be truly revolutionary: machine learning (ML).