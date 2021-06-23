Cancel
Insilico Medicine receives $255 million to develop AI and drug discovery capabilities

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsilico Medicine, a global leader in end-to-end artificial intelligence for target discovery, small molecule chemistry, and clinical development, announced that it has closed a $255 million from biotechnology experts to progress Insilico Medicine's current therapeutic programs into human clinical trials, initiate multiple new programs for novel and difficult targets, and further develop its AI and drug discovery capabilities.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy