OrangeYouBold: Spread appreciation goes a long way

The Mad River Valley Senior Citizens board thanks Spencer and Mary Jane Potter for offering the Woodchuck Golf Course, Waitsfield, to Meals On Wheels to hold our sixth annual golf tournament. The course was (as usual) wonderful and exciting to play on. We also thank all of the players and sponsors – Bisbee’s, Tiger Auto, Kenyons Variety, the Village Grocery, Mad River Property Management, and Pepper Tree Homes for supporting us and our tournament. We had 43 fun players -- some played in rain, sun, wind and heat and enjoyed every minute of it. We appreciate all the generous donations that also enabled us to have the tournament. This is such a giving community and we appreciate the kindness and generosity that is always given to Meals On Wheels.