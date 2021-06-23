OrangeYouBold: Spread appreciation goes a long way
Hello beautiful people. This week I thought a discussion about appreciation, gratitude and kindness would be fitting. It’s summer and we are all heading out for extravagant vacations and little getaways. We all need some type of relaxation, I am certain of it. The pandemic has changed the world at its core in my opinion. The way we think, the things we take pause to, and the way we live our lives. This past weekend presented me with another opportunity to teach my youngest daughter how to extend gratitude.orangeleader.com