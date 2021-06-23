Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Analysis: Greener oil or green industry? Gridlock puts Norway in a bind

By Nora Buli
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32G0rL_0ach02ec00

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas industry is counting on renewable power from hydro plants to cut emissions from its offshore platforms but rival demand from the green economy is putting a spanner in the works.

The decision to keep investing in new oil and gas projects flies in the face of growing global pressure to shift away from fossil fuels and Norway’s own reputation as a pro-green economy with more electric cars per capita than any other country and a reliance on renewable hydropower for virtually all of its electricity.

But Oslo is loath to relinquish Norway’s lucrative position as one of the world’s top oil and gas producers, accounting for over 40% of its exports, and instead wants to make the industry greener.

“The Norwegian parliament has set a target of 50% reduction in emissions on the Norwegian continental shelf by 2030. Power from shore is the only technology that can deliver cost-efficient cuts that can get the industry close to this target,” Deputy Oil and Energy Minister Tony C. Tiller told Reuters.

There’s a practical problem with the plan. Norway’s electricity grid is constrained at some junctures and the needs of other industries, particularly green economy players such as battery factories and hydrogen plants, have to be factored in.

Earlier this year, the national grid operator Statnett told Norway’s state-owned oil firm Equinor and partner Aker BP to look elsewhere for power capacity, something that could add “nine zeros” to a current 50 billion crown ($6 billion) project cost estimate for electrifying some of their platforms, according to Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik.

Statnett’s recommendation was a rude awakening for the oil industry, which has made Norway one of the richest countries in the world. Without access to cheap, renewable energy some of its oil fields might have to be shut prematurely due to rising emissions costs, analysts say.

Environmentalists say that is what should happen, and that renewable energy should not be used to extend the life of the fossil fuel industry.

“We call it greenwashing because we believe that the oil and gas industry should be phased out, not expanded, and since it should be phased out, it doesn’t make sense to invest in marginal improvement,” Truls Gulowsen, the head of Friends of the Earth Norway, told Reuters.

The measure would only address a fraction of total oil and gas emissions, while sucking power from shore that is essential to develop new, green industries, he added.

Norway’s oil and energy ministry told Reuters it “categorically” rejected accusations of “greenwashing”, because electrification would address a significant part of the country’s total emissions.

The industry’s greenhouse gas emissions stood at 13.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2020, or 27% of the country’s total, according to the statistics office.

Electrification could potentially reduce the industry’s emissions to around 11.5 million tonnes in 2025, and just under 9 million tonnes by 2030, the government has said.

Norway’s largest oilfield, Johan Sverdrup, produces oil with 0.45 kg of CO2 per barrel, 40 times less than the global average, thanks to electrification, Sweden’s Lundin Energy, one of the partners, has said.

GREENER OIL

Tapping renewable sources of energy to make heavy-polluting industries greener is one of the more controversial aspects of the transition to a lower-carbon world.

Norway, along with many other oil-producing nations, shrugged off an appeal by the International Energy Agency this year to stop investing in new fossil fuel projects.

Oslo has pledged to reduce its national emissions by 50-55% by 2030, in line with European Union targets but not as ambitious as the UK, which is second to Norway as the largest oil and gas producer in western Europe.

Like other oil-producing countries, Norway’s targets do not take account of emissions from the oil and gas that it sells to other nations.

The government anticipates oil and gas extraction will naturally decline by 65% by 2050.

In the meantime, producing petroleum with the lowest possible carbon footprint could help the country market its products as cleaner than competitors and cut the industry’s exposure to expected sharp increases in carbon taxes in coming years.

On Norway’s west coast, Equinor and its partner Aker BP are waiting to hear whether the power regulator NVE will back their proposal to connect drilling platforms at the so-called NOAKA area, the largest oil and gas project in the North Sea after Sverdrup. A decision is not expected before the end of 2022.

“We still believe that is the best and most cost-efficient solution,” Aker BP’s Hersvik told Reuters.

If it doesn’t go their way, and the companies need to choose another connection further inland, they might still be able to start the production by 2026, but the costs will rise, he added.

NVE is a government agency subject to the ministry of oil and energy. Its licensing decisions can be appealed with the ministry having the final say.

Statnett says to connect NOAKA at the preferred grid point would take 8-10 years because a new transmission line would have to be built.

Renewable power demand in Norway is set to increase from an average 135 terrawatt-hours (TWh) during the last five years to between 170 and 190 TWh by 2030, a recent report by Norwegian industry lobby group NHO and the country’s biggest labour union LO showed. The country had a surplus of around 20.5 TWh in 2020.

The government is currently looking for ways to speed up much-needed grid fortifications, but for the time being, the conundrum of conflicting interests remains a headache.

“The electrification of the shelf provides major cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, but it is important that it does not come at the expense of restructuring and business development on land,” BKK, Statnett’s regional partner on the west coast, said in a statement.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Sverdrup
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Industry#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Oslo#Norwegian#Equinor#Lundin Energy#European Union#Nve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryKPVI Newschannel 6

GCC's Distributed Energy Market Propelled by Rooftop Solar PV and Hybrid Power Systems' Expansion

The UAE and Saudi Arabia will lead the sector, while Oman will emerge as the fastest-growing market, shares Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 5, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the distributed energy market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) finds that it is gathering momentum with declining technology costs, resource availability, and favorable policies. This encourages customers to self-generate electricity through distributed renewable sources and sell excess electricity back to the grid, transforming customers into prosumers (an individual who consumes as well as produces goods or services).
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

A Green Recovery After Covid-19: New Strategies For The Oil Industry

Robert Tornabell is Professor Emeritus and former Dean of Esade Business School. The pandemic has forced oil companies to have to rethink their strategies. Three factors have changed global markets: first, the demand for oil has dropped with the closure of workshops, factories and stores as well as the cancellation of many international flights, reducing consumption and the gross world product; second, large oil company share prices have dropped because the markets are wagering on a “green economy”; and, third, renewable energy sources cost two-thirds less per kilowatt-hour, while China can install these solutions at even more competitive prices.
Energy IndustryEngadget

Post-pandemic gas revival may threaten climate change targets

The pandemic recovery might not be all positive, at least not for the environment. Reuters reports that the International Energy Agency has warned that a post-pandemic resurgence in gas demand could threaten a goal of reaching net zero emissions worldwide by 2050. A projected 3.6 percent increase in gas use for 2021 could not only negate the 2020 decline but "even grow further," according to the IEA.
Energy IndustryBBC

Swaffham Prior residents create green alternative to oil heating

Villagers have grouped together to replace their oil heating systems with a greener alternative. Mike Barker and Emma Fletcher, of Swaffham Prior in Cambridgeshire, both wanted an alternative to the "ugly" oil tanks in their gardens. The neighbours had the idea to dig 130 boreholes, each 200m (656ft) deep, in...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Shell Could Bring EU Green Hydrogen Scheme To US Shores

Shell has just flipped the switch on the biggest green hydrogen plant in the EU, and it looks like the oil and gas giant could have a hand in fostering the renewable H2 revolution here in the US, as well. It better ramp up quickly, though. Global demand for hydrogen demand has tripled since the 1970s and it has nowhere to go but up.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Saudi Arabia Aims To Dominate The Global Hydrogen Market

While Saudi Arabia continues to develop its oil industry, it is not shying away from alternative energy options, with state-owned Aramco now heavily investing in hydrogen technology. Saudi Arabia still leads the world in oil production and exports but following an International Energy Agency (IEA) report earlier this year and...
Energy IndustryAutoblog

Indian oil company betting that aluminum can replace lithium in batteries

A drive to reduce dependence on imported materials and technology, especially from China, is pushing India to invest in a battery technology that uses aluminum rather than lithium as the key ingredient. Indian Oil Corp., the nation’s largest oil refiner, has teamed up with startup Phinergy Ltd. to develop the Israeli company’s aluminum-air battery.
Energy Industrycoleofduty.com

Insulating Oil Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Engen Petroleum, Apar Industry, Nynas

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Insulating Oil Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Insulating Oil Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Insulating Oil processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Norway SWF Puts Hyundai Engineering & Construction on Observation List over Gross Corruption

According to the press release, “The Executive Board has decided to place the company Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd under observation due to unacceptable risk that the company contributes to or is responsible for gross corruption, ref. the conduct-based criteria in section 3 (1) (e) of the Guidelines for the Observation and Exclusion of Companies from the Government Pension Fund Global. The decision is based on a recommendation from the Council on Ethics of 28 April 2021. Based on this recommendation Norges Bank has decided to place the company under observation for a period of four years and have asked the Council on Ethics to monitor the company’s development.
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

Green groups’ fury at loophole in new North Sea oil test

Prospective oil projects in the North Sea with the capacity to produce more than a billion barrels will avoid a new test designed to assess their impact on the climate crisis, the Observer has learned. In a development that has angered environmental campaigners, it has emerged that proposed new developments...
Energy Industrymymixfm.com

Activists protest against Norway Arctic oil licences

OSLO (Reuters) – A group of environmental activists chained themselves in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry on Thursday to protest against the awarding of new oil exploration licences in the Arctic. Carrying banners that said “No to new oil” and “Norwegian oil is boiling the planet” three...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Norway awards Arctic exploration permits in widening search for oil

OSLO, June 23 (Reuters) - Norway has awarded four exploration licences to seven oil companies in its Arctic-focused 25th licensing round, the government said on Wednesday as the country aims to continue to pump hydrocarbons for decades to come. So-called numbered licensing rounds cover previously unexplored frontier areas of Norway’s...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Associated Press

Baker Hughes and Borg CO2 to Collaborate to Develop Carbon Capture & Storage Hub for Industrial Cluster in Norway

HOUSTON, LONDON & FREDRIKSTAD, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR), an energy technology company, and Borg CO 2 AS, a Norwegian carbon capture and storage developer for industrial clusters, have announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a carbon capture and storage project to serve as a hub for the decarbonization of industrial sites in the Viken region of Norway. The project aims to capture and store up to 90% of the CO 2 emissions from the involved industrial sites, playing an important role in contributing to the Paris Agreement goals, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Norwegian national emissions reduction targets.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Pros and Cons of ESG Programs in the Oil and Gas Industry

With the energy transition underway, many companies are moving toward greener operations. In the oil and gas industry, environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) programs are especially complex; but, maintaining strong partnerships with the supply chain and local communities is key. “Today, the companies that really engage with their local...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Italy's Eni makes oil discovery in Norway

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Vaar Energi, a majority owned unit of Italy's Eni (ENI.MI), has made a "significant" discovery of new oil resources in the mature Balder area of the southern Norwegian North Sea, the company said. The latest preliminary estimates from exploratory wells showed volumes between 60 million-135...