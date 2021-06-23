1st-time HR Derby sluggers we want to see
The T-Mobile Home Run Derby can introduce a powerful slugger to a national audience and catapult his profile (see: Aaron Judge and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as two recent examples), and while just about every baseball fan knows about Shohei Ohtani’s exploits by now, his announcement that he’ll participate in this year’s Derby -- thus stoking the imagination of what he could do in a dinger competition -- has already raised the level of anticipation.www.mlb.com