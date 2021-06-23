Cancel
Pitcher's dream day: 2 HRs AND a no-hitter

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Wise was bewildered. He couldn't believe it's been 50 years, half a century, since the night of June 23, 1971. The date he put up one of the most dominant individual performances in baseball history. The time he pitched a no-hitter and hit two home runs in the same game.

