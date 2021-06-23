Suns vs. Clippers: How Phoenix exploited a little-known rule on Deandre Ayton's incredible Game 2 winner

The Western Conference finals continued in thrilling fashion on Tuesday night, as the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 104-103, on Deandre Ayton's last-second tip-in. With the win, the Suns are now up 2-0 in the series and Chris Paul hasn't even played yet. With their leader expected to return for Game 3, they have a great chance to advance to the Finals for the first time since 1993.