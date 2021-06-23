Cancel
Sherburn, MN

Sherburn discusses water meters

Sentinel
 13 days ago

SHERBURN — Sherburn City Council heard from Lee Martin from Metering Technology company Monday, who discussed the need for new upgrade on the water meters and possibly new water meters for the city. He reminded the council that the water metersnow have the software in place and the upgrade would help with conservation and leak issues by being able to notify the city and the customer about leaks and extra large water usage. The meter could be read by radio and would have a remote shut off and slow down feature. The meters would be replaced/upgraded over a three-year period. They would be ultrasonic like the new meters installed now for new homes, etc. There would be a 20-year warranty. The council discussed replacing and upgrading and asked Martin to re-work the information and bid with both replace and upgrade noted. The matter was tabled until the next council meeting on July 6.

