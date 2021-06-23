Totally missing the point
While Paul Callahan and Lynn Mielke have spent an inordinate amount of time on Civil War research, I suggest they are totally missing the point. Occam’s razor says the simplest explanation is usually the right one. If you hear hoofbeats, expect horses, not zebras! They entirely miss the point that many people today, Black and White, find the statue offensive. Researching Civil War history doesn’t answer today’s question. Simply put, the statue is a memorial to soldiers who fought to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. None of us should have to see that every day in front of our Court House that represents the rule of law and equality for all our citizens.www.stardem.com