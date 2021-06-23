Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Reviewers Say This Outdoor Rug Lasts for Years - and It's Currently $397 Off

By Melissa Epifano
Allrecipes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. It's that time of year where you start spending just as much time in your outdoor living spaces as you do your indoor ones. Whether you're dining al fresco or simply soaking up a few rays, a couple of special details is all it takes to make your porch or patio as stylish as your living room. If you already have furniture and outdoor accessories but still feel there's something missing to pull it all together, you might just need an aesthetically pleasing, heavy-duty rug.

www.allrecipes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reviewer#Weather#Outdoor Furniture#Rugs#Orig#Amazon Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Amazon
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Is Selling an Outdoor Gazebo with Solar Energy Lights, and It's on Sale for Prime Day

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's officially summer, which means that it's entertaining season. Now that the year's warmest season is here, backyard gatherings and nights relaxing on the patio quickly become weekly events. And, no outdoor get-together is complete without this pop-up gazebo.
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

This Rowing Machine Has Over 7,000 5-Star Reviews and is $200 Off on Amazon

Finding high-quality fitness equipment for your home that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is tough. Sure, you want the equipment you use to be made of durable materials, keep you stable while you’re moving and last you a long time. At the same time, not everyone has thousands to spare to spend on a Peloton, fancy treadmill or collection of dumbbells. Thankfully, deals come around from time to time that bring these machines down to earth, and to a price most of us can justify. We’ve just found one we don’t think you’ll want to pass up.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2021: This Furbo dog camera currently has 47% off

The Amazon Prime Day sale for 2021 has been in full swing, with the retailer continuing to slash prices across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more across 21 and 22 June.We’ve been bringing you all the best deals on coveted items such as the Amazon Fire tablet, Philips IPL devices, Nespresso coffee machines, Apple AirPods and Fitbit watches, with plenty more coming your way.Tech is a category that often sees some of the biggest discounts and we’ve just spotted this Furbo dog camera with a huge 47 per cent off – that’s a saving of £116.It’ll allow...
Electronicsthemanual.com

4th of July Appliance Sales 2021: Best Places to Shop Today

We associate Independence Day on the 4th of July with picnics and barbecues to fully kick off the summer season, but the Fourth is also an excellent time to save on home appliances of all types. After the 4th of July sales, appliance deals aren’t as readily available until the fall, but if you planned for this day and are ready to shop for 4th of July appliance deals, you can find deeply grill deals, smoker deals, and fire pit bargains, but also kitchen appliances, washer and dryer laundry sets, yard and garden tools and equipment, and much more. To make it easier to ferret out the deals you want today, we’ve compiled a list of many of the best places to find 4th of July appliance sales.
ShoppingDaytona Beach News-Journal

Macy's 4th of July sale: All-Clad cookware is more than 40% off right now

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Of all the products we use in our home on a daily basis, our cookware just might take the heaviest beating. If you're working with scuffed-up pots or baking pans that have literally begun to curl up in the oven, it might be time to show your kitchen essentials some love. Lest you wind up having to replace it all six months down the road again, however, it's a wise idea to invest in some top-quality pieces that will last you for the long haul. You won't even have to look too hard to find it, since Macy's is currently running some incredible price drops on coveted All-Clad cookware as part of its huge.
ShoppingPosted by
People

There's a Huge Selection of Trendy Outdoor Decor on Amazon — Including Pillows, Rugs, and Lights Under $50

As the weather gets hot — and seems to get hotter — people are spending a lot more time soaking up the sun on porches, hosting patio happy hours, and finding ways to enjoy their backyards this summer. And while your space may already be outfitted with comfortable patio furniture and cozy lounge chairs, you may be on the lookout for some cute decor and tabletop ideas to add to your collection.
ShoppingAllrecipes.com

10 Essentials You Should Pack for Every Picnic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is picnic season, and everybody knows it. The sun is shining, and (sometimes) the weather is cooperating. Granted, not everyone has access to park space (or even large swathes of green space), so who's to say that a picnic couldn't happen right in your living room? Regardless of where you're enjoying your carefree summer dining and drinking, these essentials are guaranteed to help you have the best picnic ever.
HealthSHAPE

The Best Heating Pads for Back Pain, According to Amazon Reviewers

It's truly unfortunate just how many things can contribute to back pain. Not only can it be caused by exercising with poor form or having a health condition such as arthritis or osteoporosis, but back pain can also result from lifestyle factors including prolonged periods of sitting, wearing the wrong shoes, or even sleeping on your stomach. With so many potential pitfalls, it's no wonder back pain is one of the most common medical problems. In fact, statistics show that back pain will affect an estimated 80 percent of people at some point in their lives. (Related: The Best Personal Back Massagers to Relieve Tension and Sore Muscles)
ShoppingPopSugar

15 Cozy Outdoor Rugs That'll Turn Your Backyard Into a Hangout Dream

So you've finally set up your perfect outdoor space, but you're missing something and you're not quite sure what it is. Well it's probably an outdoor rug. While these might not be the first thing on your list to buy, you surely shouldn't skip them. Whether you have a big space with a cozy outdoor sectional or a small patio with a chair or two, these rugs can really bring the space together.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

When will the Central District Amazon Fresh open? Amazon’s not saying

In January, Seattle retail giant Amazon announced two new era grocery stores: one in Bellevue’s Factoria neighborhood and one in the heart of Seattle’s Central District at 23rd and Jackson. Last week, the company proudly showed off its first Amazon Fresh full-sized grocery to use it checkout-less “Just Walk Out technology” as it cut the ribbon on the Factoria store.
ShoppingAccuWeather

Patio rugs that'll transform your outdoor space

AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish. Whoever said rugs are just for inside the home clearly hasn't spent enough time relaxing in the backyard when the sun is out, breathing in that refreshing scent of plants and the warm summer breeze.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

Garmin’s forerunner 245 currently has 30 per cent off for Amazon Prime Day 2021

Day two of Amazon Prime Day is almost over, which means you’ve only got a finite amount of time left to bag a bargain. On what should’ve been Freedom Week, Amazon has lifted our spirits by slashing the price of big-ticket items across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and more. Over the course of the shopping bonanza, we’ve found all the best deals on some of our favourites, such as the Samsung Galaxy buds+, Apple AirPods, Fitbit watches and Amazon’s Fire stick, with plenty more on their way. Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog...
RetailCNET

Amazon Prime Day boosts e-commerce everywhere compared to last year

Online shoppers dropped some cash during Prime Day, and not just on Amazon.com. E-commerce sales for all retailers totaled more than $11 billion in the US, according to Adobe Analytics. Amazon didn't provide sales numbers for Prime Day, which took place over Jun. 21 and 22, but said shoppers bought more than 250 million items.
BusinessFortune

Amazon’s carbon footprint grew by this much last year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon said Wednesday that its carbon footprint grew 19% last year as it rushed to deliver a surge of online orders during the pandemic. The online shopping behemoth said activities tied to its businesses emitted...
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

Add Some Color To Your Life With This $99 Philips Hue Bulb 3-Pack

Philips Hue bulbs, whether in white or in color, are a great addition to any smart home setup, and right now this 3-pack is on sale for $99. It’s a great way to add a little more color to your home, and to your life in general. And best of all is that you can do it for less money right now since Amazon dropped the bulb bundle from its normal $134.99 price.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Meet the Absolute Best Bread Machine, According to Over 12,000 Amazon Reviewers

For some, it was a fleeting interest, like that time on Twitter when everything was cake. Because while making your own bread lets you leave out ingredients you don’t want, it is a lot of work and patience. Enter: the bread machine. The right one makes baking the perfect loaf pretty much effortless. And Amazon reviewers have crowned the Hamilton Beach Bread Maker ($75) as the best bread machine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy