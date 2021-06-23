Man injured in drive-by shooting on Edgewood Ave. in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one man recovering from his injuries.

Police say a man was approaching the intersection of William H. Borders Dr. and Edgewood Ave. when another car drove past and began opening fire just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police have not commented on the extent of those injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. They have not released details on any suspects at this time.

