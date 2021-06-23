Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Wednesday briefing: Coming up next, the fight over Channel 4

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop story: ‘Stop short-sighted political and financial attacks’. Greetings to you, the reader. It’s Warren Murray bringing you the top stories right at this moment. Channel 4’s four decades as a publicly owned broadcaster may be about to come to an end, with ministers wanting to move quickly and sell the channel in a shake-up that could transform the landscape of British television. The channel has long come under attack from Conservatives who complain that some of its output is biased against the Tories – leading to suspicions that there is a political motivation to the government’s move. The legendary Sir David Attenborough has warned that the government is pursuing “short-sighted political and financial attacks” as he puts his name to a campaign against dismantling the UK’s public service broadcasters – the heavily regulated channels run by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5.

www.theguardian.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Iran#Uk#Channel 4#British#Conservatives#Tories#Itv#Channel 5#Enders Analysis#Channel Gb News#Republicans#The Us Senate#Democratic#Americans#Democrats#Eu#Post Brexit#Houthi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Brexit
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
News Break
BBC
Country
Scotland
News Break
Documentaries
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
Related
Public HealthThe Guardian

Thursday briefing: Covid concerns over Euro 2020

Top story: Downing Street says matches will go ahead as planned. Good morning, Graham Russell here to welcome you to today’s briefing. Concerns have been raised about the safety of the later stages of Euro 2020 and other major sporting events after it emerged almost 1,300 Scotland fans have tested positive for Covid after travelling to London for the match against England.
SoccerThe Guardian

Wednesday briefing: England’s dreaming

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories you need to know about today. England’s footballers gave a large part of the nation something to be more joyous about as they banished 55 years of hurt by beating Germany in a knockout tie for the first time since 1966. The 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, sets up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday after the latter beat Sweden 2-1. Barney Ronay describes how the victory doubled as a release from a footballing and pandemic nightmare, while Jonathan Liew dodges the spumes of beer to capture the euphoria among fans inside Wembley – doubtless matched by those watching on television – as those hugely cathartic 90 minutes rolled by. England manager Gareth Southgate, who suffered heartbreaking loss to Germany as a player 25 years ago, praised his “immense” players but warned against complacency. The triumph also made for some dramatic newspaper front pages.
POTUSThe Guardian

Monday briefing: ‘Huge questions’ over Hancock affair

Top story: Johnson under pressure from Starmer and Tory MPs. Morning everyone. This is Martin Farrer bringing you Monday’s top stories. Sir Keir Starmer says the government still has “huge questions to answer” over Matt Hancock’s affair with his former aide Gina Coladangelo. As Downing Street struggles to contain the fallout from the scandal, the Labour leader stepped up the pressure on a number of key questions surrounding the scandal, including over how Hancock’s old university friend came to be appointed to a role paying up to £15,000 a year. Starmer said the government had to come clean about how Covid contracts were awarded when Hancock headed the Department of Health, in particular his use of private emails that bypassed disclosure rules when doing government business. Other questions included why Coladangelo was given a parliamentary pass by another health minister, and about how the CCTV images that led to Hancock’s downfall were leaked. Caroline Slocock, who founded the Civil Exchange thinktank, said she had “quite significant concerns” that the focus on Hancock’s breach of Covid rules had “let him off the hook” for “potentially an abuse of public money”.
EuropeTelegraph

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Europe's threat to summer holidays

It is a move that could threaten plans to open foreign travel to vaccinated UK holidaymakers. Angela Merkel has urged other European countries to force any travellers from Britain to quarantine. The German chancellor wants other nations to require people entering them from countries with high levels of the Indian...
EconomyTelegraph

Channel 4 goes to war over privatisation plan

The boss of Channel 4 has gone into battle with the government over the privatisation of the Bake Off broadcaster as ministers launched a consultation on its future. The chief executive, Alex Mahon, painted a dark picture of life outside government ownership just hours before the Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, fired the starting pistol on a potential sale.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Prince William Got Footage Cut From TV Documentary About Harry and Meghan

Another sign that the British royal family are prepared to explicitly fight back against what it sees as unfounded allegations against them by Prince Harry and Meghan’s supporters has emerged in the dramatic last-minute edit of a British television documentary Sunday night, reportedly at the behest of the royals. British...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Princess Diana enjoyed schoolboy humour, says Wayne Sleep

Wayne Sleep says his friend Princess Diana had a “schoolboy” sense of humour. The 72-year-old choreographer was the late princess’ dance teacher, and he admits that her “charismatic” nature came through in her routines. He shared: “We had the same schoolboy humour. I was her sort-of jester, in a way,...
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Where are the 'Peru Two' Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid now?

Almost eight years ago, on 6 August 2013, everything changed for Michaella McCollum and Melissa Reid: the two British women (both 20 years old at the time) were apprehended at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, Peru, after it was discovered that their suitcases contained £1.5 million of cocaine between them.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Kristina Mladenovic is handed £5,400 fine - the biggest of Wimbledon so far - after a relative abused a member of staff while trying to organise transport to players' hotel in central London

French star Kristina Mladenovic was handed the biggest fine of Wimbledon so far after an incident with tournament transport involving a family member. The former world doubles No 1 was docked £5,400 for an episode which followed her surprise exit from the doubles first round last Thursday. The official explanation...
HealthThe Guardian

The invisible addiction: is it time to give up caffeine?

After years of starting the day with a tall morning coffee, followed by several glasses of green tea at intervals, and the occasional cappuccino after lunch, I quit caffeine, cold turkey. It was not something that I particularly wanted to do, but I had come to the reluctant conclusion that the story I was writing demanded it. Several of the experts I was interviewing had suggested that I really couldn’t understand the role of caffeine in my life – its invisible yet pervasive power – without getting off it and then, presumably, getting back on. Roland Griffiths, one of the world’s leading researchers of mood-altering drugs, and the man most responsible for getting the diagnosis of “caffeine withdrawal” included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the bible of psychiatric diagnoses, told me he hadn’t begun to understand his own relationship with caffeine until he stopped using it and conducted a series of self-experiments. He urged me to do the same.
The Guardian

We want to fly to the US but Norwegian Air insists we go to Europe

In February last year I purchased return tickets from Norwegian Air to travel with my family in April 2020 from London to New York. They came to approximately £4,000. We were forced to cancel as access to the US was barred, and we were offered vouchers, instead. Subsequently, the flights were cancelled by the airline.
EnvironmentThe Guardian

Nordic countries endure heatwave as Lapland records hottest day since 1914

Nordic countries have registered near-record temperatures over the weekend, including highs of 34C (93.2F) in some places. The latest figures came after Finland’s national meteorological institute registered its hottest temperature for June since records began in 1844. Kevo, in Lapland, recorded heat of 33.6C (92.5F) on Sunday, the hottest day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy