Wednesday briefing: Coming up next, the fight over Channel 4
Top story: ‘Stop short-sighted political and financial attacks’. Greetings to you, the reader. It’s Warren Murray bringing you the top stories right at this moment. Channel 4’s four decades as a publicly owned broadcaster may be about to come to an end, with ministers wanting to move quickly and sell the channel in a shake-up that could transform the landscape of British television. The channel has long come under attack from Conservatives who complain that some of its output is biased against the Tories – leading to suspicions that there is a political motivation to the government’s move. The legendary Sir David Attenborough has warned that the government is pursuing “short-sighted political and financial attacks” as he puts his name to a campaign against dismantling the UK’s public service broadcasters – the heavily regulated channels run by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, S4C and Channel 5.www.theguardian.com