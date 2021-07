Scrap Masters Inc. faces fines and citations for exposing employees to workplace hazards. On December 12, 2020, with Christmas approaching quickly, a 56-year-old worker at a Toccoa plastic processing facility would have never guessed he would spend Christmas Day in the hospital and die from a head injury after falling more than six feet from an elevated platform. OSHA conducted an inspection on the incident and found that Scrap Masters Inc. did install some fall protection on the platform. However, it still failed to meet federal safety standards. OSHA cited the company for failing to equip stairs with guardrails to prevent falls.