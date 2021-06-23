Cancel
French drinks firm Pernod Ricard raises 2021 profit forecasts

Bottles of Chivas Regal blended Scotch whisky, produced by Pernod Ricard SA, are displayed on the campus of the HEC School of Management in Jouy-en-Josas, near Paris, France August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS, June 23(Reuters) - Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) said it now expected organic profit growth of around 16% for its 2020/2021 fiscal year, up from a previous April forecast of 10%, as the French drinks group was enjoying a stronger-than-expected recovery.

"Demand is accelerating as restrictions are progressively lifted," the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The owner of Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac had said during an investor presentation on Tuesday that it was confident about its prospects in Asia, helped by cognac and Scotch whisky demand in China. read more

