Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Rise of the Beasts

By Charu Sinha, @charulatasinha
Vulture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seventh, undoubtedly explosive, addition to the Transformers universe is on the way, Paramount announced on Tuesday. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, which recently entered production, will draw from the mythology of the 1996 Beast Wars cartoon and toy line. Taking place in 1994, after Bumblebee but before the Michael Bay installments, Rise of the Beasts will follow the clash between the Maximals (descendants of the Autobots) and the evil Predacons, as well as new movie villains, the Terrorcons. Director Steven Caple Jr. explained at Tuesday’s announcement that the Maximals are “prehistoric animals that travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.” The Terrorcons, he added, “are a new threat to this universe. When the Terrorcons enter the film, when they disrupt our movie, you’re gonna feel it.” As for the human stars of the upcoming film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback will play a military vet and a museum researcher, respectively. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to premiere on June 24, 2022.

www.vulture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Dominique Fishback
Person
Anthony Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasts#Transformers#Paramount#Bumblebee#Terrorcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Director Breaks Down the Lethal Terrorcons

Soon, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will begin principal photography and continue pushing the Hasbro franchise forward. Since Decepticons have served as the villains for the franchise's first six movies, the filmmakers behind the latest project here opted to go a different route this time around. Enter, the Terrorcons and Predacons.
MoviesInverse

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts release date, trailer, plot for the movie

MAXIMIZE! After grossing billions of dollars at the box office since 2007, the Transformers film franchise is now taking things to a new level: A cinematic, live-action adaptation of the 1996-1999 CGI animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. Serving as a sequel to the 2018 prequel Bumblebee, the next film will be titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

'Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Brings Back Iconic ‘90s Cartoon

The title of the next Transformers movie has been revealed, and to those fans of the '90s cartoon Beast Wars, you'll want to be sitting down for the rest of this story. Paramount Pictures announced Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in a virtual press event earlier this week, and director Steven Caple Jr is champing at the bit to get going on the next movie.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Paramount Unveils ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Coming Summer 2022 At Virtual Event

The new “Transformers” movie has only just begun shooting, but Paramount Pictures wants to let the world know that they’re still spending all the money on this franchise. Today Paramount held a virtual Production Kickoff press conference event for the new film titled “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” complete with a virtual tour of their lot and an information-filled conversation with the director, Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, and the film’s stars Anthony Ramos (“In The Heights“) and Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah“).
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Ron Perlman To Reprise His Role as Optimus Primal In ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Last week we posted the news about the upcoming Beast Wars feature film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, now we get to add some gravitas to the voice cast! Ron Perlman, one of the few actors to near Danny Trejo levels of film credits, will be reprising his role as Optimus Primal (whom he voiced in a previous animated series) the leader of the Maximals. I never got into Beast Wars, honestly I dropped off after the OG series ended, but I’ve found each of the live action Transformers films to have something to offer, the latest Bumblebee was a wonderfully fun surprise, so I’m in line for this. Perlman, who obviously has the voice for the job, will be joining live action actors Anthony Ramos (In the Heights, Hamilton), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) in their battle for robo-beast supremacy (I guess? Like I said, never watched the show). From what I can gather the focus of the film will see the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons joining the war on Earth between Autobots and Decepticons. How this all plays into the larger timeline, or if it will even acknowledge the first three films, is yet to be seen.
Movies/Film

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Will Continue the Franchise, Explore the ‘Beast Wars’ Characters

It’s been three years since Bumblebee, and since Paramount doesn’t want one of its biggest film franchises to gather dust, we’re getting a new Transformers movie. Today, the studio revealed that the next film will be a prequel called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it will explore characters from Beast Wars, a spin-off of the original Transformers animated series that focused on descendants of the Autobots and Decepticons. Get some new details below.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

A Movie We Don’t Need: TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS Is On The Way

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to the cinema – comes the news that the seventh Transformers movie is officially on the way. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has kicked-off production and it’s set for a 2022 release date. This time around, Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II) will direct the mayhem, which will once again be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy and originating director Michael Bay.
CNET

Transformers 7 is called Rise of the Beasts, entering beast mode in 2022

The next Transformers movie will be set in the 1990s and introduces new robots based on the Beast Wars cartoon. It's called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and it's coming out June 24, 2022. Steven Caple Jr. takes over from Michael Bay as director, although Bay is one of the...
Moviesvitalthrills.com

Paramount Announces New Title – Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures has released the new title for the upcoming Transformers film today during a virtual event with director Steven Caple Jr. and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, along with stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. The new title is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Paramount also confirmed plot details during...
Movies411mania.com

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Will Take Place In 1990s, Introduce Beast Wars

The next Transformers movie is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and as the title suggests it will bring the Beast Wars to the big screen. Paramount Pictures hosted a virtual event on Wednesday and announced several details surrounding the upcoming seventh film in the franchise, which got its official title earlier this week. As JoBlo reports, the panel featured Lorenzo Bonaventura, director Steven Caple Jr., and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback and revealed several details surrounding the film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Just Added A Sons Of Anarchy Star In A Major Role

Paramount recently opened the floodgates when it came to details on the movie we’ve now come to know as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. And one of the big announcements that came from the kickoff presentation with producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and director Steven Caple Jr. was the fact that we’d be introduced to the cinematic incarnation of the Maximals from Beast Wars. Now, we finally know who will voice their leader, as Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman has been revealed as the voice of Optimus Primal.